Charges Dismissed Against Vungle Founder Zain Jaffer

Assault and sexual abuse charges against the founder of a Northern California startup tech company have been dismissed, a San Mateo County judge ruled Monday.

Zain Jaffer, the founder of mobile advertising company Vungle, last year pleaded not guilty to the charges, which at the time also included battery of a police officer and emergenc personnel.

“Being wrongfully accused of these crimes has been a terrible experience, which has had a deep and lasting impact on my family and the employees of my business. Those closest to me knew I was innocent and were confident that all of the charges against me would eventually be dismissed,” Mr. Jaffer said in a statement. “I want to thank the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office for carefully reviewing and considering all of the information and evidence in this case and dropping all the charges. I am also incredibly grateful for the continued and unwavering support of my wife and family, and look forward to spending some quality time with them.”