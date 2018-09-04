A giant Colin Kaepernick advertisement sits on top of Nike's store in San Francisco. The former NFL and 49ers quarterback is one of the athletes featured in the 30th anniversary of Nike's "Just Do It" campaign.

The new, controversial advertisement featuring former National Football League player Colin Kaepernick now sits on top of the Nike store in San Francisco.

And it's huge.

Kaepernick is one of the athletes featured in the 30th anniversary of Nike's "Just Do It" campaign. The advertisement features a black-and-white portrait of the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback with the message: "Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything."

The endorsement deal between Nike and Kaepernick has prompted a flood of debate as sports fans reacted to the apparel giant backing an athlete known mainly for starting a wave of protests among NFL players of police brutality, racial inequality and other social issues.

Last week, Kaepernick scored a legal victory in his grievance against the NFL and its 32 teams when an arbitrator allowed his case to continue to trial. The quarterback claims that owners conspired to keep him out of the league because of his protests. His case hinges on whether owners worked together rather than decided individually to not sign Kaepernick.

