Concord Police Investigating Deadly Shooting at Motel 6

By Diana San Juan

Published 12 minutes ago

    The Concord Police Departments is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred at the Motel 6 Friday night.

    Emergency crews responded to reports of shots fires at the hotel located at 3606 Clayton Rd around 11:15 p.m. and upon arrival, discovered a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

    The victim was transported to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek where he later died.

    Police have not released any information regarding a suspect.

    No additional information was immediately available.

