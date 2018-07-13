Posey Tube in Alameda Reopens Following Crash That Blocked Lanes - NBC Bay Area
Posey Tube in Alameda Reopens Following Crash That Blocked Lanes

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 3 hours ago

    Crews respond to a crash at the Posey Tube in Alameda.

    A crash blocked all lanes of the Posey Tube during Friday's evening commute, sparking heavy traffic in Alameda and Oakland.

    The incident occurred between Marina Village Parkway and Harrison Street in Alameda.

    Police on scene responding to the crash were seen making motorists reverse out of the area/

    California Highway Patrol officials said an unmarked CHP cruiser was involved in the collision. Alameda Fire Department officials said a patient was transported with life-threatening injuries.

    View current traffic conditions on the NBC Bay Area traffic map.

    No other information was immediately available.

      

