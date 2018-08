The crime is not going away and no one is doing anything about it. That's what residents in San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood are saying as crimes continue to pile up. Damian Trujillo reports.

On Thursday, police searched for evidence in a stolen truck off of Bird Avenue. It was the latest in a string of crimes plaguing the community in the last three weeks.

NBC Bay Area's Damian Trujillo has more in the video above on what police are doing in response and the neighborhood's "public" fight against the crooks.