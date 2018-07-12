Drone Recovered on Tarmac Near Runway at San Francisco International Airport Prompts Investigation - NBC Bay Area
WATCH LIVE: 
Crews Rescuing Man Stuck in Cement Mixer
logo_bay_2x
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Drone Recovered on Tarmac Near Runway at San Francisco International Airport Prompts Investigation

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 4 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Drone Recovered on Tarmac Near Runway at San Francisco International Airport Prompts Investigation
    San Francisco International Airport

    Authorities are investigating after a drone was recovered on the tarmac near a runway at San Francisco International Airport.

    SFO spokesman Doug Yakel said the drone was found Wednesday afternoon on the tarmac, near a fence that runs along a frontage road parallel to Highway 101.

    Yakel said the drone was around 1 foot by 1 foot in size. The incident did not have any impact on flight operations, according to Yakel.

    The Federal Aviation Administration says no small unmanned aircraft can fly in Class B airspace around most major airports without permission from the FAA, and they shouldn’t fly higher than 400 feet above ground.

    NBC Bay Area's Anser Hassan will have a live report in our News at 6 p.m.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices