A cold case murder out of Hayward has a former homicide detective hoping that new attention can breath new life into it. A 44-year-old man died after receiving a shot to the heart. Cheryl Hurd reports. (Published Monday, June 17, 2019)

A cold case murder out of Hayward has a former homicide detective hoping that new attention can breathe new life into it. A 44-year-old man died after receiving a shot to the heart.

Fourteen years later, Jason Stelachick's family is still grieving.

Alameda County sheriff's Sgt. Ray Kelly was the one who got the call in 2005.

"There was not motive or reason for anyone to want to kill him," Kelly said.

Cheryl Hurd has the full story in the video above.