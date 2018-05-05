California Highway Patrol

The California Highway Patrol is seeking the public’s help in locating a vehicle in connection to a fatal hit and run that occurred Friday night on State Route 4 in Contra Costa County.

Officers received a call Saturday morning about a possible body found off the roadway near Bixler Road in East County. Upon arrival, CHP confirmed a deceased male, who is still unidentified.

CHP believes the male could have been a victim of a hit and run and ask the public for help in finding a Toyota Tundra or Toyota Sequoia in the 2002 to 2006 range, or a Lexus, with collision damage consistent with hitting a large object.

If anyone has information regarding the incident, they ask the public to call the Contra Costa CHP in Martinez at 925-646-4980 or 1-800-TELL-CHP.



