San Jose Set to Become Largest U.S. City to Go All Electric

The City of San Jose is in the process of taking a huge step toward cleaning the air we breathe.

City leaders on Tuesday put forward a proposal to become the largest city in the country to ban natural gas in many construction projects.

So, what does it mean to go all electric? Turns out, it's something any of us can do to our own homes today.

The typical home in San Jose cranks out nearly 9,000 pounds of carbon dioxide every month, making us responsible for a quarter of all greenhouse emissions. The city now wants to clean things up.

"San Jose will become the nation's largest to city to go all electric...requiring electrification of all new residential construction," Mayor Sam Liccardo said.

The move means big multi-family buildings and single-family homes must be built without natural gas.