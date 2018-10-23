A fire rips through an under-construction apartment complex in Oakland. (Oct. 23, 2018)

Firefighters on Tuesday are battling a five-alarm blaze that ignited at an under-construction apartment complex in Oakland, according to fire officials.

The blaze erupted around 2 a.m. near the intersection of West Grand Avenue and Filbert Street, Oakland Fire Department Chief Darin White said.

Roughly two dozen people in the area of Market Street between 24th Street and West Grand Avenue were evacuated as a result of the blaze, White said.

At the height of the fire, about 90 firefighters were working at the scene, according to White.

Refresh the page for more information on this developing news story.