Future of World-Famous Mavericks Surfing Contest Uncertain

More drama continues to surround the world-famous Mavericks surfing contest.

The window to hold the contest opens on November 1. But there is also a window to get things done so the so-called Super Bowl of surfing can even take place, including obtaining crucial permits -- and that window is just about shut.

The Mavericks Surf Contest starts in November, which is when everyone begins to monitor the forecast. If and when waves get big enough, top surfers from around the world will have 48 hours to gather at Pillar Point.

The World Surf League took over after the previous organizer went bankrupt. It then made history by announcing they're offering equal pay for women competitors during the next contest.

But for various reasons, including weather, Mavericks has not been held for three seasons.

Now officials realize while the WSL holds the contest permit, it has not applied for all the other permits needed -- a process that usually takes six months.

"To start the permit process now is definitely late in the game," said Sabrina Brennan, San Mateo County Harbor Commission president. "It's going to be challenging to pull it off."

Mavericks surfer Bianca Valenti on Wednesday told NBC Bay Area she is worried.

"Each time we think we're going to be getting the opportunity, something seems to happen," Valenti said. "So fingers crossed that everything lines up and we have the best event ever."

Local officials said they have not hear back from the WSL about their concerns.