German Shepherd Puppies Found Mutilated, But Alive, in Oakland - NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
2 Die in Petaluma Plane Crash
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

German Shepherd Puppies Found Mutilated, But Alive, in Oakland

By Thom Jensen

Published 28 minutes ago | Updated 18 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    The Best Mattress For Your Sleep Style
    NBC Bay Area
    One of two German shepherd puppies found mutilated and buried in trash in Oakland is cleaned up Sunday. (May 27, 2018)

    Two German shepherd puppies were found mutilated but alive in Oakland, and now there’s a desperate attempt to save them and find them a home.

    Rocket Dog Rescue in the Oakland area recovered the two puppies, one with a broken jaw and another with a missing paw, after people in a homeless camp at 89th and G streets found them buried in the garbage.

    "We deal with a lot of hard cases, and I’m a pretty tough person when it comes to dealing with hardship, but it was like nothing I’ve ever seen before," said Pali Boucher of Rocket Dog Rescue.

    The dog with the missing hind paw was taken to a Pet Food Express in Alameda to get cleaned up, but the dog with the broken jaw was still in emergency care and may not survive, officials said.

    A local veterinarian has volunteered to do the surgery on the shattered jaw, but officials were not certain if the dog could be saved.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices