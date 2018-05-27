One of two German shepherd puppies found mutilated and buried in trash in Oakland is cleaned up Sunday. (May 27, 2018)

Two German shepherd puppies were found mutilated but alive in Oakland, and now there’s a desperate attempt to save them and find them a home.

Rocket Dog Rescue in the Oakland area recovered the two puppies, one with a broken jaw and another with a missing paw, after people in a homeless camp at 89th and G streets found them buried in the garbage.

"We deal with a lot of hard cases, and I’m a pretty tough person when it comes to dealing with hardship, but it was like nothing I’ve ever seen before," said Pali Boucher of Rocket Dog Rescue.

The dog with the missing hind paw was taken to a Pet Food Express in Alameda to get cleaned up, but the dog with the broken jaw was still in emergency care and may not survive, officials said.

A local veterinarian has volunteered to do the surgery on the shattered jaw, but officials were not certain if the dog could be saved.