PHILADELPHIA — The flight from Philadelphia to Pittsburgh is only about an hour. The Giants will need every bit of it -- plus bus rides to and from the airports, and perhaps a long Lyft ride along the Three Rivers -- to wash off whatever this series was.

The Giants went down quietly on the final day, blowing a lead and losing 6-3 to the Phillies. They had had not been swept in a four-game series against the Phillies since 1982.

The lineup jumped out to a 3-0 lead on homers by Gregor Blanco and Alen Hanson, but Ty Blach gave up four in the fourth and one more in the fifth and the offense dried up. It was a rough watch, if you were able. Here's what you need to know if you were not ...

--- Blach was pulled with one out in the fifth, becoming the third starter in this series to fail to go five. Derek Holland was the only one who did it, and he went only five. The Giants got 18 innings from their starters in a four-game series. Welcome to life without Madison Bumgarner and Johnny Cueto.

--- Carlos Santana entered the series with a .169 batting average and 13 RBI. He finished with a .191 average and 26 RBI. Santana hit a three-run dinger off Blach in the fourth to put the Phillies on top. He drove in four runs in the opener on Monday and five on Wednesday.

--- Vince Velasquez, who entered with a 5.14 ERA, hit 10 strikeouts with one out in the fifth. That whiff was also the 50th of the series for the Giants. They ended up with 55, shattering the franchise record for strikeouts in a four-game series. The previous mark was 44 by the 2003 team in a four-game series against the Diamondbacks. That Arizona team had Randy Johnson, Curt Schilling and Brandon Webb going in that series. This Phillies team had a bunch of youngsters.