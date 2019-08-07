Still Healing After Garlic Festival Shooting, Gilroy to Host Rodeo - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Still Healing After Garlic Festival Shooting, Gilroy to Host Rodeo

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 46 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    From Abandoned to Adopted
    Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images
    File image

    The annual Gilroy Rodeo kicks off Wednesday evening, marking one of the first large scale community events in Gilroy since the deadly garlic festival mass shooting.

    The event is expected to feature a visible and beefed up law enforcement presence, especially around the perimeter.

    With the tragedy of the festival shooting still so fresh, it's unclear how many people will come out to the rodeo.

    About 6,500 people attend the rodeo each year. The event raises money for community projects and scholarships.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices