The annual Gilroy Rodeo kicks off Wednesday evening, marking one of the first large scale community events in Gilroy since the deadly garlic festival mass shooting.

The event is expected to feature a visible and beefed up law enforcement presence, especially around the perimeter.

With the tragedy of the festival shooting still so fresh, it's unclear how many people will come out to the rodeo.

About 6,500 people attend the rodeo each year. The event raises money for community projects and scholarships.