One of the last two victims of the Gilroy Garlic Festival is still recovering in the hospital. She was working at a honey stand when she was shot, and investigators said the way she reacted saved lives. (Published 45 minutes ago)

Wendy Towner was giving out samples of honey when the shooting ensued at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

She was keeping an eye on her 3-year-old son who was at a bouncy house across her honey stand. When bullets started flying, she confronted the shooter.

“What the heck are you doing?” she screamed at him in a more colorful language.

Towner said the gunman turned towards her and opened fire, hitting both her and her husband. Despite the danger, she accomplished her goal - save her son.

Towner was shot once and her husband was shot four times. He will need to stay at the hospital for at least one more week to heal properly.

She also said that at one point, the shooter walked over to her and asked her “if she was ok,” but he meant it in a cold, mean way, she said.

When her 3-year-old son ran over to her, an 11-year-old girl grabbed Towner’s son and saved him.

“I’m at peace,” she said. “My son...we can make it through this OK.”