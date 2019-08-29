Great America Looking to Hire 500 ‘Monsters’

Great America's annual Halloween Haunt is coming, and the park needs "monsters."

California’s Great America is looking for 500 people to become monsters for about a month.

Human Resources Director Jason Spinosa says the park is hiring seasonal workers to dress up and scare visitors for the annual Halloween Haunt.

"If you're an extrovert or an introvert, we'll take you!" Spinosa said. "Whether your extrovert mindset gets you out there for those natural screams and scare moments, or you're an introvert and you want to hide in the shadows and take that creep factor up to a level 100."

Construction on the mazes and sets like Cornstalkers started last week and will continue through September. Halloween Haunt runs Sept. 27 through Nov. 2.

"Scare school" for the new employees begins in two weeks.

For more information on how to apply, visit the Great America website.