More than 100 students from Palo Alto's Gunn High School braved the rain Monday morning and took to the streets calling for stricter gun control laws in the wake of the deadly South Florida school shooting.

Those behind the rally expressed support for those who lost their lives in the mass shooting as well as voiced their demands for tighter gun restrictions and a ban on assault rifles.

Hoisting signs such as "Never Again" and "Protect Kids, Not Guns" into the air, students could be heard chanting "Gunn students for gun control." Others could be seen persuading passing drivers to honk in support of gun reform.

"It could have been any school," Gunn High School student Elizabeth Salwitz said while discussing the South Florida school shooting. "And it's not necessarily just going to be a school, but it could be any place. And it's up to us as a generation, I think, is to change that and to change the way we think about this and say it's not OK for that to happen. It should never happen ever again."

PJ Singh, a freshman at the school, said gun control isn't the only answer to the issue.

"First of all, we can't ban all guns," he said. "I feel like second of all, we need more than just gun control. I feel like we should also maybe try adding more school security or doing some other way of adding more security somehow."



The rally started around 7:30 a.m. before coming to a close roughly one hour later when school began. It was not sanctioned by the school, but the school's principal expressed sympathy for the cause.