Happy New Year! SF Celebrates With Fireworks Display on the Bay - NBC Bay Area
OLY-BAY
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Happy New Year! SF Celebrates With Fireworks Display on the Bay

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published at 10:23 PM PST on Dec 31, 2017 | Updated 3 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    San Francisco puts on a spectacular fireworks show to ring in 2018. (Published 3 hours ago)

    Thousands of New Year's Eve revelers converged on the Embarcadero in San Francisco on Sunday night to ring in 2018 by watching the city's annual fireworks spectacular out on the bay.

    People came from all corners, including families from Modesto, Chicago and Sydney, Australia.

    “We’re very excited," Lynne Samany, visiting from down under, said before the show. "My son Googled it, and here we are. We’re waiting, we’ve got our dinner and we’re just waiting for fireworks."

    Happy New Year! SF Celebrates With Fireworks on the BayHappy New Year! SF Celebrates With Fireworks on the Bay

    Thousands of New Year's Eve revelers converged on the Embarcadero in San Francisco on Sunday night to ring in 2018 by watching the city's annual fireworks spectacular out on the bay. Sergio Quintana reports.

    (Published Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017)

    San Francsico police mobilized hundreds of officers for the event. And in an effort to keep the public informed and safe, the city set up public address displays and asked people to sign up for safety alerts to be sent to their cellphones.

    AlertSF will send alerts regarding police and fire emergencies, severe traffic and transit disruptions, natural disasters, and citywide post-disaster information to registered wireless devices, the city said.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices