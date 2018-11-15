Here's a List of Bay Area Schools Closed Due to Smoke From Camp Fire - NBC Bay Area
WEATHER ALERT: 
Unhealthy Air Continues
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Here's a List of Bay Area Schools Closed Due to Smoke From Camp Fire

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 11 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    University Campuses Close as Smoke From Wildfire Lingers

    A number of universities and college across the Bay Area have canceled classes due to smoke from the Camp Fire causing unhealthy air quality in the region. Pete Suratos reports.

    (Published 5 hours ago)

    LAST UPDATED: 3:51 p.m. Thursday

    Many Bay Area school districts are canceling classes due to smoke from the Camp Fire.

    Here's a list of schools that have announced closures (all closures are for Friday, Nov. 16, unless otherwise noted):

    NORTH BAY

    • Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District
    • All public schools in Marin County will remain open on Friday, Nov. 16, as of 3:30 p.m. Thursday

    SAN FRANCISCO/PENINSULA

    • All schools in the San Francisco Unified School District will be closed
    • San Mateo County Office of Education said schools in the county will be closed
    • Bayshore Elementary School District in San Mateo County
    • Brisbane School District in San Mateo County
    • Hillsborough City School District
    • Jefferson Elementary School District
    • Ravenswood City School District
    • Jefferson Union High School District
    • El Portal School (Special Education) closed Thursday, Nov. 15
    • Palos Verdes School (Special Education) closed Thursday, Nov. 15

    SOUTH BAY

     

    • All public schools in Santa Clara County will remain open on Friday, Nov. 16 as of 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
    • Hillbrook School in Los Gatos

     

    EAST BAY

    All public school districts in Alameda County will be closed on Friday due to unhealthy air quality conditions throughout the county.

    The Contra Costa County Office of Education said all public schools in the county will be closed Friday.

    COLLEGES/UNIVERSITIES

     

    • University of San Francisco
    • San Francisco State University will remain closed through Saturday
    • California State University East Bay announced its three campuses would be closed Thursday
    • San Jose State University will also be closed Thursday and Friday
    • Mills College in Oakland
    • Santa Clara University

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices