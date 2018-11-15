A number of universities and college across the Bay Area have canceled classes due to smoke from the Camp Fire causing unhealthy air quality in the region. Pete Suratos reports.

LAST UPDATED: 3:51 p.m. Thursday

Many Bay Area school districts are canceling classes due to smoke from the Camp Fire.

Here's a list of schools that have announced closures (all closures are for Friday, Nov. 16, unless otherwise noted):

NORTH BAY

Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District

All public schools in Marin County will remain open on Friday, Nov. 16, as of 3:30 p.m. Thursday

SAN FRANCISCO/PENINSULA

All schools in the San Francisco Unified School District will be closed

San Mateo County Office of Education said schools in the county will be closed

Bayshore Elementary School District in San Mateo County

Brisbane School District in San Mateo County

Hillsborough City School District

Jefferson Elementary School District

Ravenswood City School District

Jefferson Union High School District

El Portal School (Special Education) closed Thursday, Nov. 15

Palos Verdes School (Special Education) closed Thursday, Nov. 15

SOUTH BAY

All public schools in Santa Clara County will remain open on Friday, Nov. 16 as of 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

as of 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Hillbrook School in Los Gatos

EAST BAY

All public school districts in Alameda County will be closed on Friday due to unhealthy air quality conditions throughout the county.

The Contra Costa County Office of Education said all public schools in the county will be closed Friday.

COLLEGES/UNIVERSITIES