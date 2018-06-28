California Highway Patrol officers on Thursday will be testing ShotSpotter technology across East Bay freeways in the wake of freeways shootings. Pete Suratos reports.

Parts of Highway 4 in Contra Costa County will be shut down late Thursday to allow crews to test ShotSpotter sensors installed along the freeway.

Officials have installed the ShotSpotter technology, which detects gunshot noises, along with license plate readers and surveillance cameras on the freeway after a rash of shootings in the area.

The California Highway Patrol said the rolling closure on Highway 4 will begin at 11 p.m. between Pittsburg and Antioch. The closure is expected to last about 10 minutes, according to CHP.

During the closure, crews will do test fires on the freeway. CHP said dummy rounds will be used to test the ShotSpotter sensors, but officers will be taking precautions as if live rounds are being fired to guarantee public safety.