Highway 4 Closure in East Bay to Allow Crews to Test ShotSpotter Sensors: CHP - NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
At Least 5 Dead in Maryland Shooting
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Highway 4 Closure in East Bay to Allow Crews to Test ShotSpotter Sensors: CHP

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    CHP Testing ShotSpotter Technology on East Bay Freeways

    California Highway Patrol officers on Thursday will be testing ShotSpotter technology across East Bay freeways in the wake of freeways shootings. Pete Suratos reports.

    (Published Thursday, June 28, 2018)

    Parts of Highway 4 in Contra Costa County will be shut down late Thursday to allow crews to test ShotSpotter sensors installed along the freeway.

    Officials have installed the ShotSpotter technology, which detects gunshot noises, along with license plate readers and surveillance cameras on the freeway after a rash of shootings in the area.

    The California Highway Patrol said the rolling closure on Highway 4 will begin at 11 p.m. between Pittsburg and Antioch. The closure is expected to last about 10 minutes, according to CHP.

    During the closure, crews will do test fires on the freeway. CHP said dummy rounds will be used to test the ShotSpotter sensors, but officers will be taking precautions as if live rounds are being fired to guarantee public safety.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices