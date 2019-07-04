A hit-and-run driver crashed into a minivan and caused it to crash through the fence of a cemetery in San Jose, knocking down several tombstones. (July 3, 2019)

A hit-and-run driver crashed into a minivan late Wednesday night and caused it to crash through the fence of a cemetery in San Jose, knocking down several tombstones.

The incident occurred around 11:50 p.m. near Calvary Catholic Cemetery at the N Capitol and Madden Avenue intersection.

The minivan was hit by a red sedan, which crashed onto nearby VTA tracks before the driver fled the scene.

The driver of the minivan was not injured.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the San Jose Police Department.