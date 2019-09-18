Inmate Who Left Conservation Camp in Mendocino Co. Captured in Vallejo - NBC Bay Area
Inmate Who Left Conservation Camp in Mendocino Co. Captured in Vallejo

By Bay City News

Published 49 minutes ago | Updated 47 minutes ago

    Shutterstock
    File photo

    An inmate who walked away from a minimum security conservation camp in Mendocino County on Friday was captured in Vallejo Monday, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said.

    Special agents from the Office of Correctional Safety and Special Services Unit found the inmate, Jonathan Washington, and took him into custody, correctional officials said.

    Washington was committed to state prison on Dec. 28 from Kings County. He was serving a three-year, eight-month term for vandalism and inflicting corporal injury on people resulting in a traumatic condition.

    Washington will be taken to a California Correctional Center and will no longer be housed in a conservation camp. He was housed in the Chamberlain Creek Conservation Camp in Mendocino County when he went missing.

    Details on how he arrived in Vallejo were not disclosed.

