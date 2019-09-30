JUUL Labs Ceases Funding Campaign Against SF Vaping Ban

Menthol pods for Juul Labs Inc. e-cigarettes are displayed for sale at a store in Princeton, Illinois, U.S., on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.

JUUL Labs said Monday it has pulled funding from a campaign for San Francisco's Proposition C, which is aimed at eliminating the city's ban on vaping.

The San Francisco-based company has been reviewing its policies under new CEO K.C. Crosthwaite, who said it will work with regulators, policymakers and other stakeholders to earn back trust since the e-cigarette industry came under fire for recent public health debacles, including nine reported deaths.

"That includes inviting an open dialogue, listening to others and being responsive to their concerns," Crosthwaite said in a statement. "This decision does not change the fact that as a San Francisco-founded and headquartered company we remain committed to the city. San Francisco is not only the home of our company’s founding but is also the home of many of our talented employees."

San Francisco passed a measure in June suspending the sale of e-cigarettes. Proposition C would permit sales to adults.

Last week, the nation's largest e-cigarette maker will stop advertising its devices in the U.S. as mysterious breathing illnesses and an explosion in teen vaping have triggered efforts to crack down on the largely unregulated industry.

JUUL Labs, which had already spent millions on Prop. C, added that it remains committed to its goal of improving the lives of the world’s 1 billion smokers while keeping its products out of the hands of youth through strong regulation.

E-cigarettes have been largely unregulated since arriving in the U.S. in 2007. The Food and Drug Administration has set next May as a deadline for manufacturers to submit their products for review.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.