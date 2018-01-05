Former head coach of the Oakland Raiders and now ESPN Monday Night Football Analyst Jon Gruden looks on during pre-game warm ups before an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Oakland Raiders at O.co Coliseum on November 18, 2012 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Raiders are planning a Tuesday press conference to introduce Jon Gruden as their next head coach, a source confirmed on Friday morning. The formal announcement still hasn't come from the team or Gruden himself, but a reunion has been expected for nearly a week.

There's a contract to sign before that presser, and it's going to be a big one. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that Gruden will receive a 10-year contract worth roughly $100 million. That resets the coaching market, and will make Gruden the highest-paid coach in NFL history. The deal itself is insanely long as well.

Gruden isn't the only one getting extra cash. NFL Network reports that Gruden's coordinators will get four-year contracts -- the industry standard is two -- to join the staff. Paul Guenther (defensive coordinator), Greg Olson (offensive coordinator) and Rich Bissacia (special teams) are in line to man coordinator posts.

These deals will also capitalize on the Raiders move to Las Vegas in 2020, where there is now state tax. That makes those deals worth more than they would be in California alone, with unprecedented job security.

It makes the $15 million owed to recently-fired head coach Jack Del Rio seem like a drop in the bucket.

Also, CBS Sports reports an exepcted shakeup in the personnel department. Jason LaCanfora reports that Reggie McKenzie will remain Raiders general manager, but an executive vice president will be hired to oversee personnel and will be paired with a younger executive added to the team. That certainly makes one wonder how long McKenzie and his people will stick around.

The event will honor Gruden's return, which became a possibility in recent weeks and a fait accompli just after the regular season finale. Gruden coached the Raiders from 1998-2001, but was traded to Tampa Bay the following offseason. Owner Mark Davis has long tried to re-fit Gruden in Silver and Black, but was finally successful this time.

Steve Corkran of RaidersSnakePit.com first reported the news.