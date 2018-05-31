Kevin Durant featured on the sides of an Alaska Airlines plane.

Kevin Durant is taking flight, but he's not doing so in the traditional way that basketball fans anticipating a rim-rattling dunk would expect.

An image of the Golden State Warriors' superstar forward has been plastered on the sides of an Alaska Airlines plane, which is slated to land in Oakland Thursday morning just in time for Game 1 of the NBA Finals featuring Golden State and Cleveland.

More than 30 decal pieces spread out across 560 square feet of the 737-900ER aircraft were slapped together to showcase a smiling, arms-stretched Durant decked out in a white basketball jersey.

Durant's lengthy wingspan in real life stretches even more on the aircraft, extending 50 feet on both sides of the plane's fuselage.

Durant acts as an adviser to Alaska Airlines CEO Brad Tilden, helping to advance programs and support for at-risk youngsters around the Bay Area.