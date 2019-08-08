New Safety Push After Close Calls at San Francisco International Airport - NBC Bay Area
New Safety Push After Close Calls at San Francisco International Airport

Published 10 minutes ago

    New Push to Prevent Close Calls at SFO

    An East Bay congressman on Thursday will announce legislation to deal with the issue of close calls at airports. The announcement comes after multiple near misses at San Francisco International Airport in recent history. Pete Suratos reports.

    An East Bay congressman on Thursday is expected to announce legislation to deal with the issue of close calls at airports.

    Rep. Mark DeSaulnier's announcement at 12 p.m. comes after multiple near misses at San Francisco International Airport in recent history. One of those close calls happened back in July of 2017 when an Air Canada plane came close to hitting planes waiting to take off from the busy airport.

    The FAA said most of the close calls happened as a result of pilot error.

    The new legislation, which is called the "Safe Landings Act," was inspired by the recent near misses and would address gaps in aviation safety that has contributed to the incidents.

    During the announcement, DeSaulnier will be joined by Capt. Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger, who is best known for landing a US Airways plane on the Hudson River in New York in 2009. Everyone on the plane survived.

    Sullenberger has been outspoken on two recent crashes involving Boeing 737s, citing what he feels is a cozy relationship between the industry and regulators.

