Lowe's Closing Stores, Including 2 in the Bay Area

Lowe's, the home improvement store chain, is closing several stores, including two in the Bay Area.

The company announced Monday morning that it is closing 20 underperforming stores in the United States, including the one at 720 Dubuque Ave. in South San Francisco and the one at 750 Newhall Dr. in San Jose, as well as 31 Canadian stores and other locations.

A statement on Lowe’s website says it expects to close the impacted stores by Feb. 1, 2019, and hold store closing sales for most of the impacted locations with the exception of select stores in the U.S., which will close immediately.

"While decisions that impact our associates are never easy, the store closures are a necessary step in our strategic reassessment as we focus on building a stronger business," Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe’s president and CEO said in a statement. "We believe our people are the foundation of our business and essential to our future growth, and we are making every effort to transition impacted associates to nearby Lowe’s stores."

See the full list of stores the company will be closing here.