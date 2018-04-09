A Madame Tussauds San Francisco exhibit features a wax figure of Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak turning his back to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

The Madame Tussauds San Francisco wax museum now features an exhibit depicting Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak turning his back on Facebook.

Wozniak is part of big names backing the #DeleteFacebook effort. The movement comes after a British data mining firm affiliated with Donald Trump's Republican presidential campaign gathered personal information from 87 million Facebook users to try to influence elections.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is set to testify this week on Capitol Hill.

The Madame Tussauds exhibit depicting Wozniak’s feelings shows Zuckerberg standing in front of a Facebook billboard, while Wozniak walks away from the billboard, his back turned to Zuckerberg’s stare.

Wozniak has shut down his Facebook account and, in an email to USA Today, argued that "[Facebook’s] profits are all based on the user's info, but the users get none of the profits back.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.