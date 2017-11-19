Officers arrested a man who they said urinated on a wall and attacked another man and threw him through a plate-glass window in downtown Petaluma Saturday night, police said Sunday.

Hayden Gregonis, 23, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on suspicion of battery and felony vandalism and booked into Sonoma County Jail, according to police.

The case began around 11:52 p.m. when two police officers on foot patrol allegedly saw a man approach the doorman at McGuire's Pub on Kentucky Street. The suspect first tried to punch the doorman, then threw him through a plate-glass window, according to police.

Officers investigated and allegedly discovered that Gregonis had earlier been removed from McGuire's when he urinated on an exterior wall, police said. It appears that after being removed, Gregonis returned and confronted security, resulting in the altercation, according to police.