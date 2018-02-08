Man Found Dead Inside SFSU Residence Hall: Police - NBC Bay Area
Man Found Dead Inside SFSU Residence Hall: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 5 hours ago | Updated 3 hours ago

    A man was found dead inside a student residence building on the campus of San Francisco State University on Tuesday night, university police confirmed Thursday.

    The man, who was determined not to be a student, was found on the first floor of Mary Ward Hall, police said. His identity is not being released, pending next-of-kin notification, but police said he was in his early 20s.

    University police did not confirm the cause of death, but witnesses on the scene believed the incident was caused by alcohol poisoning, according to the Golden Gate Xpress, the campus newspaper.

    The cause of death is still pending a toxicology report, police said.

    No further details were available.

