California Governor Jerry Brown just welcomed an addition to his team, a furry friend who walks on all fours.

Serving as California's Deputy First Dog, is Cali Brown. The two-month-old Bordoodle is a Golden State native, born on Jan. 26, 2018 in Sacramento County to mother Bailey and father Murphy.

According to the governor’s website, Cali began training with First Dog Colusa Brown upon joining the Brown family in March.

"As Deputy First Dog, her duties include assisting the First Dog in herding staff at the State Capitol and lending a paw around the family ranch in Colusa County," read the website.

Cali had a warm welcoming on Twitter, her fellow canine and politician tweeted, "As #FirstDog, I'm happy to introduce the newest member of our pack and #DeputyFirstDog Cali Brown. She isn't old enough to tweet yet, but follow me for the latest!"



