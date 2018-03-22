A North Bay teen who just received a bone marrow transplant is aiming to immediately give back by going to work.

Jack Chai, a 15-year-old Mill Valley resident, is using his wish from the Make-a-Wish Foundation to become a spokesperson for bone marrow donation. He wrote and recorded a public service announcement encouraging people to sign up through Be the Match.

Make-a-Wish teamed up with Dana Nachman, the filmmaker behind "Batkid Begins," to create the PSA.

On Thursday night, Jack's family and friends held a launch party and the first public viewing of the PSA at a local theater. The event also features speakers from both Make-a-Wish and Be the Match.