Mill Valley Teen, a Bone Marrow Transplant Recipient, Wishes to Give Back

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 16 minutes ago

    NBC Bay Area
    Jack Chai at his launch party on Thursday night. (March 22, 2018)

    A North Bay teen who just received a bone marrow transplant is aiming to immediately give back by going to work.

    Jack Chai, a 15-year-old Mill Valley resident, is using his wish from the Make-a-Wish Foundation to become a spokesperson for bone marrow donation. He wrote and recorded a public service announcement encouraging people to sign up through Be the Match.

    Make-a-Wish teamed up with Dana Nachman, the filmmaker behind "Batkid Begins," to create the PSA.

    On Thursday night, Jack's family and friends held a launch party and the first public viewing of the PSA at a local theater. The event also features speakers from both Make-a-Wish and Be the Match.

