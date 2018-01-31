Mural by Actor James Franco Painted Over at Palo Alto High

A controversy emerged at Palo Alto High School this week over the artwork of a famous alum, actor and director James Franco. Ian Cull reports. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018)

A controversy emerged at Palo Alto High School this week over the artwork of a famous alum.

Actor and director James Franco, a 1996 graduate of Palo Alto High, has visited the school multiple times to give back. But this week, the school erased part of his work, painting over a mural he created. According to campus publication The Paly Voice, the school's principal, Kimberly Diorio, ordered the paint job due to allegations of Franco's sexual misconduct.

Some in the school community did not agree.

"It's gone. The history is erased," senior Peter Gold said. "Not many movie stars come back to their high school to do things like this, and we disrespected him like that? That's ridiculous."

The Golden Globe winner created the mural in 2014. He also painted several pieces that still hang in the school's media arts center.

Esther Wojcicki was Franco's journalism teacher and was on the fence about the move.

"I support the principal and what she did. She pretty much had to take down the mural because she was responding to the community, which I think is really important," Wojcicki said. "But I think that he has not been given an opportunity to defend himself."

Other students say the mural needed to go.

"I think it's most progressive if we try to distance ourselves from anything like that," senior Grace Kitayma said.

Principal Diorio could not be reached for comment Wednesday night.

The media arts teachers say it's up to them if the rest of Franco's works stay on campus.