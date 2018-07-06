San Francisco transportation officers are starting to crack down on abuse of disabled parking placards at metered parking spaces across the city. Laura Malpert reports. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018)

A crackdown on abuse of disabled parking placards across the state of California has resulted nearly 2,500 citations in one year period, according to California Department of Motor Vehicles.

Between July 1, 2017, and June 30, 2018, investigators contacted 26,243 drivers and found that one out 10 people were either illegally using a disabled person parking placard or parking in a disabled spot without a placard.

Only in the last month, four people were city in Redwood City; four were cited in Mountain View; and another three people were cited in Livermore.

“We want Californians to understand that a disabled person parking placard can only be used by the person to whom it’s assigned,” DMV Director Jean Shiomoto said. “When you illegally use a placard, you disrupt the lives of those with disabilities and interfere with their mobility. I ask you to save the space.”

Offenders will receive a misdemeanor citation that carries a $250 to $1,000 fine, the CA DMV said.

"It's a problem nationwide, not just here in California," Shawn McCormick, director of parking enforcement and traffic at SFMTA, said in January.