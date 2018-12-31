 New Year's Eve Bay Area Events Guide - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x

 


Photo: Getty Images

Looking for New Year's Eve celebrations and festivities? Check out our Bay Area New Year's Eve events guide. 


EAST BAY

Anjelah Johnson
Tommy T's Comedy Club in Pleasanton
Shows at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.
>>Details

Annual New Year's Eve Balloon Drop
Lawrence Hall of Science
Three timed balloon drops at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
>>Details

Balloon Drop Celebration
Chabot Space & Science Center in Oakland
Timed ballon drops at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Details

Berkeley New Year's Cruises
Hornblower cruises featuring food, entertainment and views of San Francisco's fireworks show
>>Details

NYE Comedy Mega Show
Featuring Jonah Ray, Frankie Quinones, Beth Sterling, Chloe Fineman, Brent Weinbach and Aandrew Michaan
Grand Lake Theatre in Oakland
Show at 10:30 p.m.
>>Details

Special New Year's Eve Performance of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill
Fox Theatre in Oakland
Show at 9 p.m.
>>Details

 

USS Hornet New Year's Eve Gala
USS Hornet Sea, Air & Space Museum in Alameda
Event begins at 7:30 p.m.
>>Details


NORTH BAY

Happy New Year, Charlie Brown!
Charles M. Schultz Museum in Santa Rosa
Activities for kids from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Baby ballon drops at noon
>>Details

Holiday in the Park
Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo
Holiday shows and attractions
Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
>>Details

New Year's Eve Dinner Train
Napa Valley Wine Train
Train ride and four-course meal through wine country
Reception at 5 p.m., train boards at 6 p.m.
>>Details

Noon Year's Eve
Bay Area Discovery Museum in Sausalito
Balloon drop at noon, activities for kids
Event runs 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
>>Details

PENINSULA

Noon Years Eve
Hiller Aviation Museum in San Carlos
Balloon drop at noon, activities for kids
Event runs 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
>>Details

SAN FRANCISCO

A New Year's Eve Event With Edwin Outwater, Peaches Christ, Jane Lynch, Cheyenne Jackson and the SF Symphony
Davies Symphony Hall
Show at 8 p.m.
>>Details

Beach Blanket Babylon Holiday Extravaganza
Club Fugazi in North Beach
Shows at 7 p.m. and 10:15 p.m.
>>Details

Greg Proops - New Year's Eve Countdown Show
Punch Line San Francisco
Shows at 7:45 p.m. and 10:15 p.m.
>>Details

San Francisco New Year's Eve Fireworks Show
Pier 14
15-minute fireworks show at midnight
>>Details

San Francisco's Last Laughs
Cobbs Comedy Club
Shows at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.; 18 and over
With Chris Redd, Michael Yo, Sam Jay, Marcella Arguello, Liza Treger, Drennon Davis and hosted by Ngaio Bealum
>>Details

 

The Claypool Lennon Delirium with Beanpole
The Fillmore
Shows begins at 9 p.m.
>>Details

SOUTH BAY

 

Fairmont San Jose Presents: Bubbles, Martinis and Manhattans!
Club Regent
8 p.m. - 1 a.m.
>>Details

 

New Year's Eve at Winterfest
California's Great America
Open 5 p.m. - 12 a.m.; Fireworks show at 9 p.m.; Live bands, NYE party and countdown after 10 p.m.
>>Details

 

West Coast Countdown With Friends of Fluffy, Featuring Alfred Robles and Rick Guitierrez
San Jose Improv
Show at 10 p.m.; 21 and over
>>Details

Connect With Us
AdChoices