

Photo: Getty Images

Looking for New Year's Eve celebrations and festivities? Check out our Bay Area New Year's Eve events guide.



EAST BAY



Anjelah Johnson

Tommy T's Comedy Club in Pleasanton

Shows at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Annual New Year's Eve Balloon Drop

Lawrence Hall of Science

Three timed balloon drops at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Balloon Drop Celebration

Chabot Space & Science Center in Oakland

Timed ballon drops at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Berkeley New Year's Cruises

Hornblower cruises featuring food, entertainment and views of San Francisco's fireworks show

NYE Comedy Mega Show

Featuring Jonah Ray, Frankie Quinones, Beth Sterling, Chloe Fineman, Brent Weinbach and Aandrew Michaan

Grand Lake Theatre in Oakland

Show at 10:30 p.m.

Special New Year's Eve Performance of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill

Fox Theatre in Oakland

Show at 9 p.m.

USS Hornet New Year's Eve Gala

USS Hornet Sea, Air & Space Museum in Alameda

Event begins at 7:30 p.m.

NORTH BAY



Happy New Year, Charlie Brown!

Charles M. Schultz Museum in Santa Rosa

Activities for kids from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Baby ballon drops at noon

Holiday in the Park

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo

Holiday shows and attractions

Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

New Year's Eve Dinner Train

Napa Valley Wine Train

Train ride and four-course meal through wine country

Reception at 5 p.m., train boards at 6 p.m.

Noon Year's Eve

Bay Area Discovery Museum in Sausalito

Balloon drop at noon, activities for kids

Event runs 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

PENINSULA



Noon Years Eve

Hiller Aviation Museum in San Carlos

Balloon drop at noon, activities for kids

Event runs 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

SAN FRANCISCO



A New Year's Eve Event With Edwin Outwater, Peaches Christ, Jane Lynch, Cheyenne Jackson and the SF Symphony

Davies Symphony Hall

Show at 8 p.m.

Beach Blanket Babylon Holiday Extravaganza

Club Fugazi in North Beach

Shows at 7 p.m. and 10:15 p.m.

Greg Proops - New Year's Eve Countdown Show

Punch Line San Francisco

Shows at 7:45 p.m. and 10:15 p.m.

San Francisco New Year's Eve Fireworks Show

Pier 14

15-minute fireworks show at midnight

San Francisco's Last Laughs

Cobbs Comedy Club

Shows at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.; 18 and over

With Chris Redd, Michael Yo, Sam Jay, Marcella Arguello, Liza Treger, Drennon Davis and hosted by Ngaio Bealum

The Claypool Lennon Delirium with Beanpole

The Fillmore

Shows begins at 9 p.m.

SOUTH BAY



Fairmont San Jose Presents: Bubbles, Martinis and Manhattans!

Club Regent

8 p.m. - 1 a.m.

New Year's Eve at Winterfest

California's Great America

Open 5 p.m. - 12 a.m.; Fireworks show at 9 p.m.; Live bands, NYE party and countdown after 10 p.m.

West Coast Countdown With Friends of Fluffy, Featuring Alfred Robles and Rick Guitierrez

San Jose Improv

Show at 10 p.m.; 21 and over

