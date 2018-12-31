|
Looking for New Year's Eve celebrations and festivities? Check out our Bay Area New Year's Eve events guide.
EAST BAY
Anjelah Johnson
Tommy T's Comedy Club in Pleasanton
Shows at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Annual New Year's Eve Balloon Drop
Lawrence Hall of Science
Three timed balloon drops at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Balloon Drop Celebration
Chabot Space & Science Center in Oakland
Timed ballon drops at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Berkeley New Year's Cruises
Hornblower cruises featuring food, entertainment and views of San Francisco's fireworks show
NYE Comedy Mega Show
Featuring Jonah Ray, Frankie Quinones, Beth Sterling, Chloe Fineman, Brent Weinbach and Aandrew Michaan
Grand Lake Theatre in Oakland
Show at 10:30 p.m.
Special New Year's Eve Performance of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill
Fox Theatre in Oakland
Show at 9 p.m.
USS Hornet New Year's Eve Gala
USS Hornet Sea, Air & Space Museum in Alameda
Event begins at 7:30 p.m.
NORTH BAY
Happy New Year, Charlie Brown!
Charles M. Schultz Museum in Santa Rosa
Activities for kids from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Baby ballon drops at noon
Holiday in the Park
Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo
Holiday shows and attractions
Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
New Year's Eve Dinner Train
Napa Valley Wine Train
Train ride and four-course meal through wine country
Reception at 5 p.m., train boards at 6 p.m.
Noon Year's Eve
Bay Area Discovery Museum in Sausalito
Balloon drop at noon, activities for kids
Event runs 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
PENINSULA
Noon Years Eve
Hiller Aviation Museum in San Carlos
Balloon drop at noon, activities for kids
Event runs 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
SAN FRANCISCO
A New Year's Eve Event With Edwin Outwater, Peaches Christ, Jane Lynch, Cheyenne Jackson and the SF Symphony
Davies Symphony Hall
Show at 8 p.m.
Beach Blanket Babylon Holiday Extravaganza
Club Fugazi in North Beach
Shows at 7 p.m. and 10:15 p.m.
Greg Proops - New Year's Eve Countdown Show
Punch Line San Francisco
Shows at 7:45 p.m. and 10:15 p.m.
San Francisco New Year's Eve Fireworks Show
Pier 14
15-minute fireworks show at midnight
San Francisco's Last Laughs
Cobbs Comedy Club
Shows at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.; 18 and over
With Chris Redd, Michael Yo, Sam Jay, Marcella Arguello, Liza Treger, Drennon Davis and hosted by Ngaio Bealum
The Claypool Lennon Delirium with Beanpole
The Fillmore
Shows begins at 9 p.m.
SOUTH BAY
Fairmont San Jose Presents: Bubbles, Martinis and Manhattans!
Club Regent
8 p.m. - 1 a.m.
New Year's Eve at Winterfest
California's Great America
Open 5 p.m. - 12 a.m.; Fireworks show at 9 p.m.; Live bands, NYE party and countdown after 10 p.m.
West Coast Countdown With Friends of Fluffy, Featuring Alfred Robles and Rick Guitierrez
San Jose Improv
Show at 10 p.m.; 21 and over
