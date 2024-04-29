‘They are heroes': Off-duty nurses help save man who collapsed on East Bay basketball court

Two off-duty nurses helped save a player who collapsed on a basketball court in the East Bay over the weekend.

It started as a friendly game of Sunday hoops.

"Just two teams going at it on the basketball court," amateur videographer Nolie Caldetera said.

But the All Out Sports League matchup in Clayton took a scary turn when the player, a man, suddenly collapsed.

"When I seen him down, he did not look good," off-duty Kaiser nurse Doreen Thrash said.

Thrash was watching the game when the man collapsed. She immediately ran onto the court to help.

"All of a sudden he’s not breathing. I feel no pulse," Thrash said. "We jumped right in and we started CPR."

Another off-duty nurse from John Muir began chest compressions as Thrash began mouth to mouth.

They then turned to the gym’s portable defibrillator, which may have ultimately saved the man's life.

"There’s a button you press," Thrash said. "I pressed the button. It shocked him right away, and right away he woke up. His eyes opened and he was breathing."

Caldestera captured it all on video.

"It was nice to see the community rally around this man," he said. "I was rooting for him. We were all rooting for him."

Caldestera was there to document the game but captured a miracle instead.

"I wanted to give these people recognition and show that there is still humanity out there and people still care," he said. "They are heroes."

The man gave a thumbs up as he was taken to the hospital by paramedics. He’s expected to recover.

"I felt elated, and I said, 'What a blessing. What a blessing.' There’s no words for it," Thrash said. "I pray that he continues to heal, and I pray nothing like that ever happens to him again."