Cupertino police arrest suspected drunk driver who hit children on sidewalk

By NBC Bay Area staff

A suspected drunk driver who hit four children on a sidewalk in the South Bay is under arrest Monday.

Cupertino police say the man was under the influence of alcohol or drugs Saturday night when he crashed his pickup truck into a car on Foothill Boulevard.

Investigators say he then hit a power pole and hit the children -- ages 4, 7, 8 and 11.

Two of them have serious injuries.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office posted on social media that they, and the community, are heartbroken over what they call a preventable collision.

