No Power? Here's How to Keep Your Food Cold

What to Know
Keep your refrigerator and freezer closed throughout a power outage to keep perishable foods cold
Turn down the temperature dials all the way now; fill freezer with water jugs or dry ice
PG&E will not offer reimbursement for food losses because the power outages are planned for public safety reasons
With some 800,000 PG&E customers bracing to lose power this week, many families might be worried about losing hundreds of dollars worth of groceries as their refrigerators and freezers go quiet.
The good news: if you take a few simple steps now, you might be able to keep that food cold, even without electricity.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture makes several recommendations for saving frozen and refrigerated food:
- Keep the doors closed. Every time you open your refrigerator during a blackout, precious cold air will escape — and it will be replaced by warmer room-temperature air.
- A half-stocked freezer will keep food frozen for 24 hours.
- A Fully-stocked freezer will keep food frozen for 48 hours. Need to fill some space? Just add water — in jugs or bottles. Keep in mind, ice expands as it freezes, so leave some extra space in the container.
- Turn the thermostat controls down to the lowest temperature settings. This can help everything stay colder, longer.
- Pack dry ice in your freezer. Many grocery stores sell this, and its temperature is more than 100° below freezing!
Another note: you won't be able to get reimbursed for any food spoilage resulting from the planned power outages. P&GE told us: "We do not reimburse customers for losses, as power will be shut off for safety when gusty winds and dry conditions, combined with a heightened fire risk, threaten a portion of the electric system."
Save this helpful guide from the USDA to your phone to stay on top of food safety during and after a blackout: