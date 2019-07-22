Oakland Airport Served as ICE Staging Ground: Report

In this July 8, 2019, file photo, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer looks on during an operation in Escondido, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

A new report uncovered that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement used Oakland International Airport to deport tens of thousands of undocumented immigrants despite the fact that Oakland is a sanctuary city.

The Bay Area News Group reported that the airport was a staging ground for nearly 1,000 flights chartered by ICE between 2010 and 2018.

The flights were booked to either deport immigration detainees or move them to another detention center.

ICE flew 43,000 people in and out of the airport during that time, according to the report.

ICE said that agents stopped chartering flights out of Oakland in October of last year.

President Donald Trump and Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf have clashed in the past when it comes to the city's sanctuary status, most notably when the mayor warned of an immigration raid in the city last year.