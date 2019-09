ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 25: Matt Chapman #26 of the Oakland Athletics is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a two-run homerun during the eighth inning of a game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 25, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

There will be October baseball for the Oakland A's.

The team on Friday clinched an American League wildcard playoff spot.

Once the season ends this weekend, Oakland will brace for a one-game, winner-take-all wild card game on Wednesday. The A's need to win in order to advance into a divisional series. A loss would end Oakland's season.

