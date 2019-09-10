Oakland police on Tuesday released a grainy surveillance image of a person of interest and an associated vehicle connected with a fatal shooting of a woman on a street earlier this month.

At 12:53 a.m. Sept. 2, Martha Casiano-Ventura, 44, was walking down the 2100 block of East 22nd Street with her husband when she was fatally shot, police said.

Officers responded to the scene and found Casiano-Ventura suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics also responded and took the woman to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Oakland Police Department Homicide investigators are asking for the public's help in tracking down the person of interest or vehicle. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the Homicide Division at 510-238-3821. Crime Stoppers of Oakland has offered a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.