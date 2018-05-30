Bay Area residents are no strangers to paying big bucks to live in the Bay, but according to a new report, they also have to drop more change for their groceries than most other cities in the United States.

Coupon Follow compared median grocery prices across 263 cities in the country and found that Oakland and San Francisco are among the top five cities with the highest overall grocery prices for common food items like bananas, bread and potatoes.

At No. 4 is Oakland, which placed behind Manhattan, Seattle and Brooklyn, followed by San Francisco which took No. 5.

According to the report, San Francisco residents can buy a banana for 79 cents, 22 cents above the median price.

The cities with the lowest overall grocery prices are in Temple, McAllen and Wichita Falls, all cities in Texas.