Oakland Singer Kehlani Announces Pregnancy

INDIO, CA - APRIL 15: Singer Kehlani performs as a special guest on the Coachella stage during week 1, day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 15, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

Oakland artist Kehlani announced Friday she is pregnant with her first child.

The singer posted on Twitter and Instagram a series of photos showing off her burgeoning baby bump.

"SHE DONT WANNA HIDE NO MO!" Kehlani wrote in her social media posts.

Before being signed to Atlantic Records and earning worldwide fandom, Kehlani worked at Park Burger in the East Bay — one of the few places that was willing to hire her, tattoos and all, she said in a previous interview with NBC Bay Area.

Her album "You should Be Here" was nominated for Best Urban Contemporary Album at the 2016 Grammy Awards.