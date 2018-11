A pursuit suspect was shot and wounded by Vallejo police at the end of a chase in Oakland. (Nov. 1, 2018)

Vallejo police shot a suspect after a chase that ended in Oakland on Thursday afternoon, according to the Oakland Police Department.

The shooting occurred at the end of a pursuit at International Boulevard and 22nd Avenue, Oakland police said. No officer were injured.

The suspect was taken by ambulance to a hospital, but the suspect's condition was unknown, police said.

No further details were available.