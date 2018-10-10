Santa Clara Sheriffs Raid Illegal Pot Grow in Morgan Hill

Santa Clara Sheriff's Department is raiding a large illegal pot grow in Morgan Hill on Wednesday morning, sources tell NBC Bay Area. (Published 21 minutes ago)

Heavy police presence can be seen outside a building structure near the intersection of Dougherty and Live Oak Avenue.

"Deputies will be in the area most of the day. Our team is taking every precaution to ensure community safety. We will update with information when the area is clear," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

No other information was immediately available.

