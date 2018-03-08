It's a dirty job, but someone has to do it. Bob Redell reports.

When it comes to changing diapers in public, that someone is often a woman. But that may soon change a bit in the South Bay.

The public on Thursday will be allowed to sound off on a proposed ordinance in Santa Clara County that would require changing tables to be installed in all of the public restrooms for both men and women in government buildings. The same proposal would apply for anyone constructing or renovating publicly used restrooms in buildings and businesses in unincorporated Santa Clara County.

Santa Clara County's Office of Women's Policy said it has not received any complaints regarding the proposed plan. They are just trying to be proactive on the matter.

"We also want to shift the conversation," Protima Pandey of the Office of Women's Policy said. "There isn’t such a thing as a woman’s job. It’s everyone’s job. We're families that raise children. We're not just women who raise children. This will allow families to have access to what they need the most: health, safety as well as equity altogether, a winning combination."

The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote on the proposed changing station ordinance in the spring.

Thursday's public outreach meeting is slated to start at 5:30 p.m. at the Isaac Newton Senter Auditorium in San Jose.