Over 22,000 PG&E customers in South Bay are without power Friday morning, according to the utility company.

PG&E says it is assessing the cause of the outage affecting 22,765 customers across Gilroy. The outage was reported around 8:38 a.m., accoring to PG&E's website.

The company estimated the power will be restored around noon Friday.

No other information was immediately available.