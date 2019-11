An overturned tanker truck on Highway 101 in San Martin. (Nov. 11, 2019)

An overturned tanker truck has shut down lanes Monday afternoon on southbound Highway 101 in San Martin.

Initial reports from the California Highway Patrol shows the vehicle may be leaking fuel. The incident has sparked major traffick backups and is reported just north of Masten Avenue.

Emergency crews are on scene.

No other information was immediately available.