Crews work at the scene of a crash at the intersection of Aborn Road and Whitesand Drive in San Jose. (Jan. 19, 2019)

Fire crews are working at the scene of a crash and rescue in San Jose Sunday afternoon, according to the city's fire department.

The westbound direction of Aborn Road is closed at Whitesand Drive as a result of the wreck, which involves at least one overturned vehicle, according to fire officials.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Further information was not immediately available.