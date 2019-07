Getty Images File image of BART train.

A person was struck by a train at BART's Lake Merritt station in Oakland Wednesday evening, BART officials said.

As of 5:37 p.m. the Lake Merritt station was closed.

BART officials have established alternate service for passengers with the Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District on bus Nos. 1, 14 and 62.

A major delay exists at the Lake Merritt station in the Dublin/Pleasanton, Warm Springs, Daly City and Richmond directions.